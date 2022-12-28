Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD remained flat at $20.70 on Wednesday. 63,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

