Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ CCD remained flat at $20.70 on Wednesday. 63,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.41.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
