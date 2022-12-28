Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.24. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.34. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 21.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

