Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.28. 79,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.23. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$12.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.99.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

