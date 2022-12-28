Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.28. 79,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.23. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$12.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.99.
About Canadian Banc
Further Reading
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.