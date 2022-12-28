Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Lessened by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

