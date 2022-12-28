Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

