Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.55. Canon shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1,754 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

