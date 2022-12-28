Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195.97 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.72 billion and approximately $195.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.55 or 0.07174767 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030467 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068202 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00055066 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007921 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023488 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,564,251 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
