Cardano Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and approximately $177.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.26 or 0.07189861 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030745 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068611 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054308 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008043 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023357 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,618,942 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.