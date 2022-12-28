CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Plans Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98. CareCloud has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.45.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $85,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,639 shares of company stock worth $295,890 in the last 90 days.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Further Reading

