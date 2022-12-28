CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

CTRE stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

