Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Carter’s Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,465 shares of company stock worth $6,699,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 4,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

