Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 5.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 17,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,204,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Univest Sec lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.