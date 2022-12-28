CBET Token (CBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.76

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05379678 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00495707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.89 or 0.29370903 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

