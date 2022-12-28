CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 72873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

