Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.