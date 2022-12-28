Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.26. 14,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.