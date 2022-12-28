Center For Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,726. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

