Center For Asset Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,868. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.