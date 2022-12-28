Center For Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.00. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

