Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 51.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 622.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.78) to GBX 1,150 ($13.88) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.