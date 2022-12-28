Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.