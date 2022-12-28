Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 217,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,641,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.