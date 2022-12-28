Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 3.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 197,331 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

