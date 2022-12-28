Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 9th

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1649 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Central Puerto Trading Down 6.0 %
Central Puerto stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 3,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,391. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $865.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
