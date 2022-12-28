Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 9th

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1649 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Central Puerto Trading Down 6.0 %

Central Puerto stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 3,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,391. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $865.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.