CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CESDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

