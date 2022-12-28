Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
CHMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
