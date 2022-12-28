Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

