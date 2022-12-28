Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$11.16 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 40.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHW shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

