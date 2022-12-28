China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.