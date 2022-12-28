China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, an increase of 562.7% from the November 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,540. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

