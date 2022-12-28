China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,616 shares of company stock worth $323,182. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.00. 4,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

