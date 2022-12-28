China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,124 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,321,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.57. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,093. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

