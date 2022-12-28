China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,250 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1,744.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

CRSP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,237. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.