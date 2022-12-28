China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $111.48. 4,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,880. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 202.55, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.