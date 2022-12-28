China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.53 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.99. 2,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,020. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

