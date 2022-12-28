China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 639.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 110,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.