China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $167,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 4,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,786. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

