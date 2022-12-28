China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,307 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.45. 4,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,415. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

