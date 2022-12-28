China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.52. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,211. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $483.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.05.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

