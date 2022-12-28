China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,710 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. 24,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,575. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.