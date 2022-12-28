China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 37,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,960. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.