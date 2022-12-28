China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,637,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 36,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,930. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

