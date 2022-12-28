China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

