Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,303 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $41,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

