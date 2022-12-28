Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 64,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,880. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

