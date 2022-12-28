Choreo LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.02. 18,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

