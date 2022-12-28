Choreo LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,488 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $594,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 90,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

