Choreo LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on KO. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

