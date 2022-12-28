Choreo LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FAST traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 20,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.