Choreo LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.87. 23,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

