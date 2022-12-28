Choreo LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,704. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

